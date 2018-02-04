Get ready for a tail-wagging good time! Animal Planet will be airing its annual Puppy Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday. Once again, viewers can watch puppy players on Team Ruff and Team Fluff go head-to-head in an adorable game of football.

Puppy Bowl XIV, also known as Puppy Bowl 2018, will be airing live on both coasts on Sunday, Feb. 4, with the game kicking off at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST.

Viewers at home can expect to see 90 puppies participate in this year’s broadcast, which is sure to include lots of cute faces, adorable moments and puppy penalties. While the winner will ultimately receive the CHEWY.com Lombarky Puppy Bowl XIV trophy, all of the adoptable, four-legged players will be winners as they will most likely find their forever homes at the end of the event.

Photo: Animal Planet

Not only will more puppies than ever before be competing in the 2018 game, the show is also introducing a brand-new, bone-shaped stadium. More cameras are also being added to catch additional cute moments.

Before kickoff, Jokgu the piano-playing chicken from Season 12 of ”America’s Got Talent” Season 12 will be performing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Dan Schachner will return as the game’s rufferee.

While Animal Planet is not providing a direct live stream for the 2018 Puppy Bowl, fans who want to watch online can tune in via the network’s “live now” option on its website. Viewers have to log in with their cable provider information in order to access this stream. Viewers that just want to watch the pre-game show can view it here without signing in.

Fans can also keep up to date on the game’s happenings by following Meep the Bird’s Twitter account. Animal Planet has announced his page will provide live updates throughout the night.

Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl 2018 TV Schedule:

“Puppy Bowl XIV Presents: We Love Puppies”- 8 a.m. EST

The march to Puppy Bowl rolls on and the cuteness continues as we ask our panel of guests what it is about puppies that makes them so irresistibly adorable.

“Puppy Bowl XIV Presents: Cut As Fluff”- 9 a.m. EST

Prepare for Puppy Bowl cuteness with some of the fluffiest, cuddliest and overall most adorable animals out there as we find out who has what it takes to be “cute as fluff!”

“Puppy Bowl XIV Presents: Where Are They Now?”- 10 a.m. EST

As Puppy Bowl approaches we take a look back at some of the cutest participants and find out what they’re up to now after finding a forever home.

“Puppy Bowl XIV Presents: Countdown to Puppy Bowl”- 11 a.m. EST

The countdown to Puppy Bowl continues as Dan the Ref takes us back through some of Puppy Bowl’s most memorable moments, and a special first look at the new proving ground for the planet’s cutest pups!

“Puppy Bowl XIV Presents: The Dog Bowl”- 12 p.m. EST

Before the puppies take the field we’ll clear the way to show that older dogs can learn new tricks! Featuring older rescue dogs this game brings plenty of “aww” inspiring moments.

“Puppy Bowl XIV Presents: Training Camp Confidential”- 1 p.m. EST

Ever wanted to know what it takes to make the cut for the cutest game on turf? Join us as the tiny pups prepare for the big game and see how they get ready for Puppy Bowl.

“Puppy Bowl XIV Pre-Game Show”- 2 p.m. EST

Get ready for the cutest sporting event of the year with the Puppy Bowl XIV Pregame Show! Join us as we unleash inside scoops on this year’s crop of canine players with exclusive interviews from the Ruff and Fluff locker rooms and pre-kickoff analysis.

“Puppy Bowl XIV- Episode 1”- 3 p.m. EST

The twelve-month wait is over! The cutest, fuzziest, fluffiest event of the year has finally arrived Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl returns for its fourteenth season! With more puppies, more rescues, and a brand-new bone shaped stadium!

“Puppy Bowl XIV- Episode 2”- 6:10 p.m. EST

Team Ruff and Fluff rush the turf in the greatest game in adoption. With such furr-ocious competition; which pups will take home the Lombarkey trophy?

“Puppy Bowl XIV- Episode 3”- 8:12 p.m. EST

Ready, Set, Drool. It’s a rematch as pup-torious rivals Team Ruff & Fluff look to settle the score in Puppy Bowl XIV.