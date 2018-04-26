“Quantico” is back Thursday night, but the team will look a little different. The Season 3 premiere jumps ahead three years, and Alex’s friends will drag her away from her new, quiet life to join a black ops team. She’ll meet some new faces along the way too. These are the new “Quantico” characters:

Jocelyn Turner (Marlee Matlin) will be part of the black ops team. Jocelyn is an observant, wise agent who is kind of Owen’s (Blair Underwood) counterpart. She’s also deaf, which presented new, exciting challenges for the writers.

“We haven’t seen that before, a deaf spy, you know?” new showrunner Michael Seitzman told TVLine. “This is a great puzzle for the writers and me, a weekly problem for us to solve: How do we, just from a creative perspective, fold that character into the dynamic? For example, how do you deal with things like when they’re all on the coms, talking to each other wirelessly? How do you deal with that?”

Jocelyn also has a dark past with this year’s big bad.

Photo: ABC

The Widow (Jayne Houdyshell) is the new villain in “Quantico” Season 3. She’ll be holding Shelby (Johanna Braddy) hostage when the new episodes kick off. The international arms dealer wants something only Alex (Priyanka Chopra) can provide, a tool called the Conscience Code.

Andrea (Andrea Bosca) is Alex’s new man. She has been living in Montepulciano, Italy with him and his 7-year-old daughter. Obviously, she won’t be able to stay with them very long once she realizes her old life is calling.

Photo: ABC

Mike McQuigg (Alan Powell) is an undercover agent who will be introduced in “Quantico” Season 3, episode 2. As previously reported, he’ll be embedded within a white supremacist group. Ryan will go undercover in the group as well in order to figure out where a deadly strain of tuberculosis originated.

Celine Fox (Amber Skye Noyes) will join “Quantico” Season 3 in the second episode, titled “Fear and Flesh.” Not much as been revealed about her character, but she is a member of the black ops team.

“Quantico” Season 3 premieres Thursday at 10 p.m. EDT on ABC.