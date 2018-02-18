“Quantico” has been on an extended hiatus, but it isn’t canceled. The show will return in spring, although it won’t be exactly the same. Expect some big changes. Check out what we know about Season 3:

Premiere Date: “Quantico” Season 3 premieres Thursday, April 26 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.

Cast Members Leaving: Aunjanue Ellis is the latest cast member to be confirmed as leaving “Quantico.” Last year, it was reported that she would not return in a full-time capacity, but TVLine reports that she won’t return at all. Pearl Thusi and Yasmine Al Massri will also be absent in Season 3.

New Showrunner: Creator Joshua Safran is not returning as showrunner in Season 3. “Code Black” creator Michael Seitzman will take over the reins.

Photo: ABC

Streamlined Story: One of the biggest criticisms of the ABC drama is that it was too convoluted. “Quantico” was always getting a little too complicated, and that will supposedly change in Season 3. With only 13 episodes, the writers will have to use their time wisely.

Time Jump: Expect to catch up with Alex (Priyanka Chopra) three years after we last saw her on a plane with Ryan (Jake McLaughlin).

Italian Adventure: While there is still much being filmed in New York, part of Season 3 is also being filmed in Italy. It seems Alex has been hiding out there. She has actually been enjoying her life of anonymity, but Ryan will get her to leave her peaceful existence behind.

Shelby Is In Trouble: Ryan convinces Alex to leave Italy because Shelby (Johanna Braddy) needs saving. An international arms dealer known as The Widow has taken her, and, as usual, Alex is pivitol to the deal. The criminal wants something that only Alex can provide.

Returning Friends: Russell Tovey will reprise his role as Harry Doyle on the TV show while Blair Underwood returns as Owen Hall.

Photo: ABC

New Characters: Their best chance at tracking down The Widow is relying on Jocelyn Turner (Marlee Matlin), a former agent who has a connection to the villain. Jocelyn is the first deaf agent we’ve seen Ryan and Alex work with.

Mike McQuigg (Alan Powell) is another new friend. He is working undercover in a white supremacist group when he is first introduced.

It isn’t clear if Celine Fox (Amber Skye Noyes) will be an ally. The recurring character is listed as a member of a black ops team, but no further information has been revealed.

“Quantico” Season 3 returns to ABC this spring.