Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla Parker Bowles relationship was not okay as the monarch did not approve the latter's relationship with Prince Charles.

According to Tom Bower in his book "Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles," the monarch did not support the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall's romance. In fact, there was a cold war among the family members.

Her Majesty reportedly did not want to see Camilla in any royal function. Queen Elizabeth II "actively disapproved" Prince Charles' girlfriend even if both were already divorced.

In the summer of 1998, the Duchess of Cornwall was reportedly annoyed with Prince Charles continued insistence that she kept a low profile. She wanted to meet Prince William and Prince Harry and joined the future king on holidays. She couldn't understand why they could not appear in public together when it was almost a year since Princess Diana's death.

However, Prince Charles knew that he could not bring his romance with Camilla to the open without the queen's approval. Princess Margaret sympathized with her nephew and interceded. But Queen Elizabeth II insisted that she didn't want to meet Camilla or talk about her.

Prince Charles came to a point when he couldn't take his mother's cold treatment to his lady love. He reportedly approached her one night while she was in her sitting room at Balmoral. The next-in-line to the throne requested his mom to end her antagonism to Camilla.

At that time, the monarch had several martinis and did not give in to his request. Queen Elizabeth II vented out her anger to her son for lying about his relationship. She called Camilla "wicked woman" and added, "I want nothing to do with her."

Prince Charles and Camilla had a hard time earning everyone's support especially after Princess Diana's infamous Panorama interview in 1995. "There were three of us in the marriage so it was a bit crowded," the late Princess of Wales said.

"Those two are the most selfish people I've ever met," Robert Fellowes, Queen Elizabeth's private secretary said about Prince Charles and Camilla.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall were persistent in their relationship. They were eventually allowed to get married in a register office to limit the royals' embarrassment.

Following their wedding, the Clarence House announced that Camilla will not be called queen but HRH The Princess Consort when Prince Charles takes over the throne. However, this statement has been removed from her biography and Q&A page recently.

Bower also stated that Camilla is not threatened by Kate Middleton winning the spotlight because she knows she will be the first commoner queen.

"For her part, Camilla was unconcerned about Kate taking the limelight," Bower wrote. "Camilla also dismissed the presumption that Kate would be the first commoner Queen. ‘That’ll be me,' she'd say with a laugh."

Photo: Getty Images/Rota-Pool