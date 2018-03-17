Queen Elizabeth II's travel essentials include her favorite snack.

The monarch always brings a certain food whenever she travels abroad. Her Majesty makes sure that she has a classic Dundee cake during her flights, according to The Telegraph (via Express).

"Even if she's on a flight at tea time, out will come a cuppa, a Dundee cake, and some scones and clotted cream," the report stated.

Dundee cake is a Scottish fruit cake made with sultanas and almonds. Aside from this, the queen loves a chocolate biscuit cake.

"She'll take a small slice every day until eventually there is only one tiny piece, but you have to send that up, she wants to finish the whole of that cake," former royal chef Darren McGrady told RecipePlus.

Meanwhile, for those who love cream tea and are confused what to put first between jams and creams, you can take a cue from the monarch. According to McGrady, Queen Elizabeth puts generous jam and followed it with a clotted cream on the top. The jam that the queen used is home-made from Balmoral when possible.

"Jam first or clotted cream first? Jam first at Buckingham Palace garden parties! The Queen always had homemade Balmoral jam first (Tiptree Little Scarlet when we ran out) with clotted cream on top at Buckingham Palace garden parties in the royal tea tent and all royal tea parties," McGrady said.

"ALWAYS jam first on the scones – I spent 11 years making them for the royal tea tent. Have a look in the royal tea tent at how it should be done properly," he continued.

McGrady also revealed that "it was always a treat when the royal chefs got hold of Rodda's Cream for the scones." He added that they usually order extra "to stir into the rice pudding for the queen the next day."

In related news, aside from the food, according to Robert K. Massie, Queen Elizabeth II always brings a hot water bottle, a feather pillow and china tea set whenever she travels abroad. There was a time when her helper forgot to put a hot water bottle on her bed. Thus, the monarch did it herself and found the whole thing hilarious.

"The Queen was amused to have to do it herself," an insider said. "I think she found it quite a novelty."

Photo: Getty Images/Stuart C. Wilson