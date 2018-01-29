Queen Elizabeth is delighted with BBC's coronation documentary.

According to Express, the monarch watched the network's "Crown Jewels" documentary and was "delighted" and "very pleased" with it. As a result, Queen Elizabeth II decided to ring the network about the documentary.

"She absolutely loved the documentary and was very pleased with how it turned out," a royal insider told the publication. "She phoned the programme-makers to express her delight. She thought it was a great success."

In the documentary, the monarch shared how her father, King George VI, asked her to make a full review of his coronation. The queen also talked about the crowns she wore on her own coronation day.

"I thought it all very, very wonderful and I expect the Abbey did too," Queen Elizabeth II wrote about her dad's coronation day. "The arches and the beams at the top were covered in a sort of haze of wonder as Papa was crowned, at least I thought so."

The monarch got candid and revealed that she found the latter part of the program boring. In fact, she was delighted when she saw the word "Finis" on the last page.

"At the end, the service got rather boring as it was all prayers. Grannie and I were looking to see how many more pages to the end, and we turned one more and then I pointed to the word at the bottom of the page and it said 'Finis'. We both smiled at each other and turned back to the service," she said.

As for her crown, Queen Elizabeth dropped her pretense by admitting that the headgears were too heavy. On her own coronation day, the monarch wore two crowns the St. Edward's crown and the Imperial Crown. She reunited with those crowns during the documentary and confessed that those were too heavy that it could break a neck.

"You can't lean down to read your speech. You have to bring [the speeches] up. Because if you did your neck would break and it would fall off," Queen Elizabeth II said. "Nothing like that is comfortable."

In related news, there are already talks about the longest-reigning monarch's passing. Queen Elizabeth II's death is expected to affect the market and advertising. The airtime programs are expected to change to give the queen a tribute.

Photo: Getty Images/Stuart C. Wilson