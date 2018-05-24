Queen Elizabeth II was recently compared to North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un.

Alejandro Cao de Banos, North Korea’s Special Representative, said that the country’s leader is actually a very humble man. However, he has been misrepresented by the western media.

“King Jong-Un, the whole country, our system is all misunderstood. In many media, they are more interested in selling than in supplying information. He is very simple, very humble. He is a very military person because he grew up in the military academy and he studied military tactics and strategy. He is very simple, humble, always surrounded by people, as you can see in pictures, without security guards. Calling him a dictator is like calling the Queen of England a dictator,” he said (via Express).

De Banos also said that just like the Queen, who is well-loved by the British people, North Koreans are also very fond of the supreme leader. The Spanish political activist also said that how North Koreans love Kim Jong-Un is the same way they love their lives.

Meanwhile, the Queen also made headlines recently after royal fans thought that Markle didn’t curtsy to her at the royal wedding. Ingrid Seward, a royal biographer, said Markle and Prince Harry should’ve curtsied to the Queen after the national anthem was sung. However, it appeared as though the former “Suits” star forgot her royal etiquette.

But one Twitter user uploaded the moment when Markle and Prince Harry actually curtsied to the monarch. Royal watchers didn’t see the moment on television because the media inside St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, opted to pan out and show the entire venue instead.

The Queen also arrived at the wedding venue before Markle on Saturday, May 19. This is one of the few times when the 92-year-old monarch isn’t expected to arrive last. She was joined by her husband Prince Philip.

Prior to the wedding, royal fans thought that Prince Philip wouldn’t be able to make it to his grandson’s big day because of his recent hip replacement surgery. But not only did Prince Philip attend the nuptials, he also managed to walk inside the church unaided.

Photo: Getty Images/Richard Pohle - WPA Pool