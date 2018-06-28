Queen Elizabeth II was forced to cancel her appearance at St Paul's Cathedral due her recent illness, the Buckingham Palace said Thursday. The 92-year-old monarch has had a busy schedule in recent weeks and made several public appearances.

"The Queen is feeling under the weather today and has decided not to attend this morning's service at St Paul's Cathedral marking the 200th anniversary of the Order of St Michael and St George," a Buckingham Palace spokesman said in a statement. "Her Majesty will be represented by The Duke of Kent as Grand Master of the Order."

No doctor has been called to check on the monarch indicating the health concerns are not major. According to reports, the monarch is expected to travel from Buckingham Palace in the capital to Windsor Castle in Berkshire on Thursday morning as earlier planned. She also will be heading to Scotland next week as planned for engagements there.

Earlier this week, the queen was seen at several royal engagements including Royal Ascot and The Queen's Young Leaders Awards.

Photo: Reuters/Paul Childs