Queen Elizabeth II and Meghan Markle will ride the Royal Train to Cheshire, and the two female royals are expected to have a conversation about a wide range of topics.

Rebecca Perring, a journalist for the Express, is speculating on the possibility of the Queen and Markle talking about their shared passion for Malta. She said that Her Majesty and Markle have a strong affinity with the European country.

The monarch was named as the Queen of Malta between 1964 and 1974 so she has always had ties with the country. When Prince Philip was stationed there with the Royal Navy, the Queen also lived in Malta for quite some time.

Lady Pamela Hicks, one of the Queen’s bridesmaids, previously claimed that Malta was the only place where the 92-year-old could have a normal life.

“The Queen really loved being in Malta because she was able to lead a normal life, wander through the town and do some shopping. It was the only place that she was able to live the life of a naval officer’s wife, just like all the other wives. It was wonderful for her and it’s why they have such a nostalgia for Malta,” she said.

Meanwhile, Markle also has an affinity to Malta after she learned that her great-great-grandmother, Mary Bird, was from the country. Prince Harry’s wife went to Malta in 2015 and had a wonderful time during her trip.

“The trip was mostly about trying to understand where I come from, my identity. There is something so lovely about fitting in a piece of the puzzle. Before I went, people were telling me, ‘When you go to Malta, everyone will look like you,’ and I started to say, ‘Oh my gosh I do sort of blend in,’ and it’s the loveliest feeling. People have been so kind,” she said.

The Queen and Markle will travel to Cheshire on Wednesday, and they are expected to arrive at their destination a day later. The two royals’ trip will serve as Markle’s first solo engagement with her husband’s grandmother.

Photo: Getty Images/Yui Mok - WPA Pool