Queen Elizabeth II doesn't want Meghan Markle to end up like Princess Diana.

The monarch has been very supportive of the Duchess of Sussex especially when she becomes an official royal. In fact, the Queen invited Prince Harry's wife to accompany her in her trip to Cheshire where they spent a night in her personal train, an honor that even Prince Harry and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge never had.

According to Richard Fitzwilliams, Queen Elizabeth II has a reason why she takes Markle under her wings and according to him, it has something to do with Princess Diana. The Queen doesn't want to repeat the late Princess of Wales' history.

"It makes sense. The Queen can see it's for the good of the Royal Family," Fitzwilliams told Express. "This is the sort of treatment Diana never had. She was never shown the ropes. Meghan is being nurtured in a totally different way."

"Anyone who joins the royal family knows it takes some getting used to," Fitzwilliams continued. "When you're used to the crowds like Meghan, it obviously helps. There's no question that Meghan is taking it all extremely well."

Ingrid Seward has the same theory. According to the royal expert, the Queen's invitation to Markle is her way to be a guiding hand to her new granddaughter-in-law.

"The Queen knows the potential pitfalls of not giving [new members] a guiding hand," Seward told People. "It's all about the monarchy. She can't expect Meghan to know everything without being shown."

"She doesn't want 70 years of hard work to be for nothing," Seward continued. "I'm sure she feels Meghan needs a steadying hand in these early days."

The Queen's efforts of helping Markle adjust to the royal are paying off. According to body language expert Judi James, when the Duchess of Sussex made her Ascot debut, she showed a number of gestures that are typically similar to Queen Elizabeth II's.

Queen Elizabeth II and Markle will reunite again on Tuesday for the Queen Leaders Award at the Buckingham Palace. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited to accompany the monarch in the event as she presents the awards to the young leaders.

Photo: Getty Images/Jeff J Mitchell