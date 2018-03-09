Queen Elizabeth II has reportedly been promoting gender equality even if she's not as vocal as Meghan Markle.

The monarch showed her unbelievable strength, courage and discipline during her reign. In fact, former Prime Minister Harold Macmillan described Her Majesty to have the "heart and stomach of a man." "She loves her duty and means to be a Queen and not a puppet," he said.

According to brand expert Kubi Springer, Queen Elizabeth II's gender has been irrelevant during her reign. She described the queen as an "icon of feminism, herself" while adding that she "paved the way" for women like Markle.

"Her gender has always been irrelevant to her capacity to do her job and triumph, so she has paved the way for the likes of our new Princess to be, Meghan Markle to have the boldness to stand for what she believes in," Springer said about the monarch.

However, Springer described the future royal as "change maker." "She received a reply with words of encouragement and later had a news crew come to film her advocacy for change," Springer said, recalling how Markle became a feminist at such a young age.

"An even more amazing fact is that she got the company to make changes to their campaign...all of this at the tender age of 11. At this point, her brand values as someone who will become a change maker was becoming evident," the expert continued.

In 2015, Prince Harry's fiancée shared in her speech for UN Women how she accidentally became a women's advocate. According to her, she saw a commercial with a tagline that read: "women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans."

Two boys from the class agreed that women belong in the kitchen. Markle found herself "shocked" and "angry" at the same time.

With her father's advice, she wrote a letter to the then-First Lady Hillary Clinton, her news source Linda Ellerbee, powerhouse attorney Gloria Allred and to the soap manufacturer. All of them replied to her and the manufacturer eventually changed its tagline.

"They changed it from: 'Women all over America are fighting greasy pots and pans' to 'People all over America...'" Markle said.

