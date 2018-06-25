Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip stepped out together for a royal date.

Prince Philip had missed a number of events following his hip surgery. Her Majesty attended Ascot Day with the other members of the royal family. But over the weekend, the pair reunited for the Royal Windsor Cup.

Based on the photos shared by Daily Mail, the Queen arrived in a vibrant peach coat with pearl buttons which she wore over a floral print dress. The monarch paired her get up with a matching hat.

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II were seated beside each other. The royal couple was in good spirits as they were photographed laughing together while taking in the action from the royal box at Guard's Polo Club.

Later on, Queen Elizabeth II presented the prizes to the winners. At that time, Prince Philip opted to remain on his seat.

In April, Prince Philip was admitted to the hospital for a hip surgery after missing several engagements. The 97-year-old royal didn't make it at the Easter service that the majority of the royal family members attended.

According to Scarlett McNally, the procedure is safe despite the royal's age because what is important is the patient's fitness more than his age.

All operations may have complications and some patients are at greater risk. A person's fitness is more important than their chronological age," McNally said. "Surgeons will always take account of these risks in helping patients decide whether they wish to proceed with surgery."

According to her, getting a hip surgery is beneficial for Prince Philip because this is "very effective at relieving pain and improving mobility including in older patients." After the operation, the palace gave an update about Prince Philip. According to its statement, the operation was successful and the royal was "progressing satisfactorily."

In related news, Queen Elizabeth II has reunited with Sarah Ferguson at the royal box during the fourth day of the Royal Ascot. The Duchess of York has been attending the event for four years already with her ex-husband Prince Andrew and one or more of their two daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. However, she usually kept her distance from the Queen. But on Friday, the pair was spotted together smiling and talking with Princess Beatrice.

