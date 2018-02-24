Queen Elizabeth II and Sarah Ferguson, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew, have a very complicated relationship. But the two will soon be seeing each other at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s Oct. 12 wedding.

As of late, it is still unclear whether or not Ferguson will be invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials. If she will attend the couple’s union, she will be in the same venue with Queen Elizabeth II.

Prior to the two weddings, here’s a timeline of the queen and Ferguson’s “complicated” relationship.

Ferguson wrote a book called “My Story” in 1996. In the memoir, the 58-year-old duchess only had wonderful things to say about the queen. “In private, I called her mama… When she waved me to sit next to her in the car or at church, I felt favored and blessed,” she wrote.

In 1992, the mom of two decided to separate from Prince Andrew. When she told Queen Elizabeth II about it, the 91-year-old monarch asked her daughter-in-law to reconsider her decision. However, Ferguson and Prince Andrew seemingly refused to do so.

Five months after their separation, the Duchess of York was photographed with a man. When the queen learned about it, she became upset at Ferguson. Still, the matriarch only had positive things to say about the queen.

“Through all the chaos of the past six months, the queen and I had stayed consistent. She still took my calls, and I still brought her grandchildren to Windsor for tea on Sundays,” she said.

But eventually, Ferguson lost access to the queen’s home in Sandringham on Christmas Day. At one point, Princess Beatrice asked her mom why she isn’t allowed to go to the queen’s house. She told her daughter that if it were only up to the queen, she would still be invited to her house.

And while speaking with Harper’s Bazaar in 2011, Ferguson said that her mother-in-law is the most “wonderful, forgiving, nonjudgmental person I know.”

She and Queen Elizabeth II are expected to attend two royal weddings in May and October, but it still unclear whether or not they will talk to each other there.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson