Queen Elizabeth II turns 92 on Saturday, April 21. But this is not the only birthday the monarch celebrates.

According to TIME, the Queen’s other birthday celebrates the moment she became a monarch. When Queen Elizabeth II became the head of the royal family after her dad’s death in 1952, she decided to celebrate her official birthday as well.

BBC noted that this practice has been done by other members of the royal family dating back to 1748. King George II, for instance, said that he wanted to have another birthday so he could enjoy good weather. The King’s real birthday is Nov. 9, 1683, and his other birthday falls on the second Saturday of June.

Meanwhile, the Queen will be celebrating her real birthday on Saturday by holding a massive party for her family and friends. Throughout the day, there are three midday gun salutes in Hyde Park, Windsor Great Park, and the Tower of London.

Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday as a monarch falls on June 9. It will be celebrated with a big parade in London called Trooping the Color. The massive gathering kicks off and ends at Buckingham Palace.

Some of the guests that will perform at the Queen’s party include Sir Tom Jones, Kylie Minogue, Shaggy, Craig David, Shawn Mendes, Sting, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, and Anne-Marie.

Prince William and Prince Harry’s grandmother will also participate in the procession before they had to the balcony of the Buckingham Palace. While there, RAF planes perform an aerial display above the palace grounds.

Meanwhile, the doting mom also made headlines recently after she publicly endorsed Prince Charles to become the next Head of the Commonwealth. In her speech, Queen Elizabeth II made her desires known.

“It is my sincere wish that the Commonwealth will continue to offer stability and continuity for future generations and will decide that one day the Prince of Wales should carry on the important work started by my father in 1949,” she said.

Photo: Getty Images/Toby Melville - WPA Poo