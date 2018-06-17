Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, makes history as the first openly gay member of the royal family.

According to E! News, Mountbatten will wed James Coyle in the summer in what will be the first same-sex marriage among members of the royal family. Mountbatten is the great-great-great-grandson of Queen Victoria. He came out as gay in 2016. He was previously married to a woman named Penny, and they have three children together. Prior to their wedding, Mountbatten told Penny that he is bisexual.

Despite their split, Mountbatten and Penny have remained good friends. In fact, the mom of three told the Daily Mail (via People) that she will be giving her ex-husband away.

“It was the girls’ idea. It makes me feel quite emotional. I’m really very touched. Sophie and Edward know of our plans and are really excited for us. Sadly, they can’t come to the wedding. Their diaries are arranged months in advance and they’re not around, but they adore James. Everyone adores him,” she said.

James also talked about his and Mountbatten’s wedding ceremony and said that it will be very intimate. The couple’s reception will only be attended by approximately 120 guests.

Mountbatten also explained why he decided to wed James even though he has been married before.

“For me, what’s interesting is I don’t need to get married because I’ve been there, done that and have my wonderful children; but I’m pushing it because I think it’s important for him. James hasn’t had the stable life I have. I want to be able to give you that,” he said.

James also talked about their engagement and said that it wasn’t anything fancy. “It’s a very modern marriage. There was no proposal, just an acceptance of this great love,” he said.

Mountbatten’s three grown-up children will be present at the wedding. They are Ella, 22, Alix, 20, and Luli, 15.

Photo: Getty Images/Stuart C. Wilson