Queen Elizabeth II may reign over the British throne but that doesn’t mean she is opposed to seeking out the ideas of experts when it comes to fashion. The royal shocked trendsetters everywhere when she made her London Fashion Week debut on Monday.
Queen Elizabeth II appeared front row at British designer Richard Quinn’s runway show to the surprise of many onlookers. The royal made quite a statement at her first fashion show by sitting next to Vogue’s editor and chief Anna Wintour.
The 91-year-old British royal was there to present Quinn with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, according to The Telegraph. The award recognizes British excellence in fashion and up-and-coming talent.
Queen Elizabeth II presents Richard Quinn with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design on Feb. 20, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.Photo: Yui Mok - Pool/Getty Images
Following the show, the queen praised the designer, revealing it was a “great pleasure” to see his work up close and described the collection as “Balmoral meets Peckham.”
Quinn admitted he was stunned to receive the award and praised the queen for being a fashion icon among the royals.
Queen Elizabeth II reacts to Richard Quinn’s runway show on Feb. 20, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.Photo: Yui Mok - Pool/Getty ImagesQueen Elizabeth II was seat next to Chief Executive of the British Fashion Council (BFC), Caroline Rush (L), British-American journalist and editor, Anna Wintour (2R) and royal dressmaker Angela Kelly during designer Richard Quinn’s in central London on Feb. 20, 2018. Photo: Yui Mok/AFP/Getty ImagesBritain’s Queen Elizabeth II is pictured alongside British-American journalist and editor, Anna Wintour at designer Richard Quinn’s runway show in central London on Feb. 20, 2018.Photo: Yui Mok/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II is pictured watching designer Richard Quinn’s runway show alongside Caroline Rush (L), Anna Wintour (3L), and Angela Kelly, (4L), in central London on Feb. 20, 2018.Photo: Yui Mok/AFP/Getty Images
Queen Elizabeth II is pictured in the front alongside Anna Wintour (3rdL) and Caroline Rush, (L) at Richard Quinn’s runway show on Feb. 20, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.Photo: Yui Mok - Pool/Getty Images