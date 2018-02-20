Queen Elizabeth II may reign over the British throne but that doesn’t mean she is opposed to seeking out the ideas of experts when it comes to fashion. The royal shocked trendsetters everywhere when she made her London Fashion Week debut on Monday.

Queen Elizabeth II appeared front row at British designer Richard Quinn’s runway show to the surprise of many onlookers. The royal made quite a statement at her first fashion show by sitting next to Vogue’s editor and chief Anna Wintour.

The 91-year-old British royal was there to present Quinn with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, according to The Telegraph. The award recognizes British excellence in fashion and up-and-coming talent.

Photo: Yui Mok - Pool/Getty Images

Following the show, the queen praised the designer, revealing it was a “great pleasure” to see his work up close and described the collection as “Balmoral meets Peckham.”

Quinn admitted he was stunned to receive the award and praised the queen for being a fashion icon among the royals.

