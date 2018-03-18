The court recently disproved a historian’s request to release secret letters that were written by Queen Elizabeth II herself.

Jenny Hockings, a Monash University historian, wanted Queen Elizabeth II and Governor-General Sir John Kerr’s correspondences to be made public. However, the Federal Court agreed that the letters were personal and may not be considered a state record, according to ABC.

Justice John Griffiths acknowledged in his judgment that the queen’s letters are of public interest. The contents of the letter would confirm whether or not Queen Elizabeth II knew about Kerr’s plan to dismiss Prime Minister Gough Whitlam’s government 43 years ago.

Queen Elizabeth II and Kerr’s letters will be kept at The Archives of the Buckingham Palace.

Darren McGrady, the former chef of Queen Elizabeth II, revealed that the monarch wants scones to be served with the jam first under the cream. And as much as possible, the jam used on the scones is homemade.

“Jam first or clotted cream first? Jam first at Buckingham Palace garden parties! The Queen always had homemade Balmoral jam first (Tiptree Little Scarlet when we ran out) with clotted on top at Buckingham Palace garden parties in the royal tea tent and all royal tea parties,” he wrote on his Twitter account (via Express).

More specifically, Queen Elizabeth II prefers Cornish clotted cream. “It was always a treat when the royal chefs got hold of Rodda’s Cream for the scones. We’d order extra to stir into the rice pudding for the Queen the next day.

In a follow up tweet, McGrady also said that he worked at the palace for 11 years, and he has worked on the royal tea tent where the scones are typically served.

In 2013, McGrady also shut down some rumors surrounding the queen’s diet and drinking habits. While speaking with CNN, he said that the queen is not really bothered by the food she eats because her main focus are her dogs and horses.

When there are no guests at the palace, Queen Elizabeth II typically eats poached fish with vegetables and salad. She also doesn’t like to eat rice, potatoes, and other starchy foods.

“That’s it. That’s all she has. She’s very disciplined like that. She could have anything she wanted, but it’s that discipline that keeps her so well and so healthy,” he said.

Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth - Pool/Getty Images