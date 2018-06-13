Queen Elizabeth II has loved riding horses ever since she was a young girl.

A video of the Queen at six years old riding one of her horses was recently released on BBC One’s “Countryfile” on Tuesday. In the clip, a young Princess Elizabeth climbs on top of a horse for the very first time at her family’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk.”

The footage also showed the adorable girl riding the Shetland pony named Peggy with the assistance of King George VI.

Another video released on Tuesday night featured Princess Elizabeth as a teenager dressed up in her riding attire. Her father was also standing beside her.

Ellie Harrison, a presenter for BBC, talked about the Queen’s love for horses.

“The Queen was born into a family that was passionate about horses and on her fourth birthday, Princess Elizabeth was given her first pony from her grandfather King George V, Harrison said.

In 1974, the 92-year-old monarch also talked about her passion for horse racing especially when she got older.

“I suppose I first began interested in racing during the war. I’d never felt the satin softness of a thoroughbred before, it’s a wonderful thing,” she said.

Unfortunately, the Queen can no longer join horse racing competitions because of her age. But she still stays connected with her horses through the use of her iPad.

David Somers, the manager of the Queen’s stables, said (via Daily Mail), that Her Majesty is alerted every time one of her horses is about to give birth. She can watch the moment live via her iPad because it is connected to the CCTV.

“The advantage of the CCTV is that once it’s happening I can also be on the phone at the same time explaining what’s going on and talking her through the process,” he said.

The Queen’s retired stud groom, Bob Rowlands, also revealed that the monarch is very knowledgeable when it comes to horses.

“The main thing you had to be very careful of was not trying to pull the wool over the Queen’s eyes. If we had a foal, the Queen would arrive and would always be keen to see her newborn babies,” he said.

Photo: Getty Images/Dan Kitwood