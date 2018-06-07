Queen Elizabeth II is aware of what Meghan Markle needs to become a proper royal.

The Queen has invited the Duchess of Sussex to their first royal outing together. Queen Elizabeth II and Markle are set to visit Chester on June 14. The invitation has a purpose. According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, the monarch wanted to give her new granddaughter-in-law a guiding hand.

"The Queen knows the potential pitfalls of not giving [new members] a guiding hand," Seward told People. "It's all about the monarchy. She can't expect Meghan to know everything without being shown."

"She doesn't want 70 years of hard work to be for nothing," Seward continued. "I'm sure she feels Meghan needs a steadying hand in these early days."

"It is the way of the royal family—all part of the training and getting used to being in public life and under public scrutiny," the Queen's former press secretary Charles Anson added. "Showing people the ropes is a high priority for the Queen."

At the moment, Prince Harry and Markle are taking a break from their royal duties for their honeymoon. However, it remains unknown where the couple is because the palace is keeping their honeymoon location a secret.

But one insider told Us Weekly that "both want to be somewhere hot and sunny for two weeks. They want a good mix of sea and sun." The source added that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are keen to have kids immediately. In fact, "having children is definitely a priority" for them.

"They both can't wait to start a family," the insider added. "Harry and Meghan won't rush into anything. They have a lot on their plate right now. But they both think that when the moment feels right, that will be the time to go for it. They'll make fantastic parents."

A number are convinced that Prince Harry and Markle are eager to start their own family after the royal wedding. Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, has the same opinion.

"I believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will start a family as soon as possible!" Burrell said. "Harry also wants a large family and wants children as quickly as possible."

