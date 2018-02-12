Queen Elizabeth II has become so inspired by environmentalist David Attenborough that she also wants to promote waste-reduction plans at the Buckingham Palace.

After watching Attenborough’s BBC documentary “Blue Planet II” last year, Queen Elizabeth II spearheaded a campaign that requires the guests and organizers of royal events to not use straws and bottles. According to The Telegraph, straws will also be phased out of all public cafes inside the royal residences. Royal caterers will also be required to use china plates and glasses.

A spokesman for the palace told the publication, “There was a strong desire to tackle the issue. Across the organization, the royal household is committed to reducing its environmental impact. As part of that, we have taken a number of practical steps to cut back on the use of plastics.”

Other than banning straws and bottles from the Buckingham Palace, the queen is also promoting a greener environment in and around the royal household. Solar panels are currently being installed, and electricity systems are also being updated to make their more energy efficient.

Meanwhile, the Washington Post reported that Prince Charles has also been an advocate for a cleaner and greener environment. In the past, the queen’s son delivered speeches about damage to the oceans. Prince Charles and Dame Ellen MacArthur also teamed to offer a $1 million cash prize to anyone who has a wonderful idea on how to take good care of the ocean.

According to the publication, 300 million tons of plastic is produced globally every year. Ten percent ends up in the sea. There are also some predictions suggesting that plastic waste in the sea will outweigh the fishes by 2050. The issue becomes even more series when the fishes and sea creatures consume the plastic waste in the water. Humans who consume fishes may also find the plastic waste in their system.

