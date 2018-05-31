Queen Elizabeth II displayed a photo of newlyweds Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in her home.

A portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has been spotted in the Audience Room of the Queen's residence in London. In the snap, Prince Harry is wearing a navy suit while Markle donned a light blue dress.

The never-before-seen picture showcased the couple's sweetness. Prince Harry and Markle are in a loving embrace as the former "Suits" places a hand on Prince Harry's chest. It was reportedly taken during their engagement photo shoot in December.

According to Daily Mail, Prince Harry and Markle's picture replaced a portrait of Princess Anne and her husband Timothy Laurence. The old frame that was placed in the same spot featured Princess Anne and Laurence in their naval uniform.

It was last seen in the side table in April prior to Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding. The said portrait has been moved to the left of the lamp.

The Queen has been warm and supportive of Prince Harry's wife. In fact, Markle is reportedly in duchess training under Her Majesty's trusted staff Samantha Cohen.

Cohen is Queen Elizabeth II's former assistant private secretary. She will teach the Duchess of Sussex the royal protocol and help her address the people around her.

Kate Middleton and her stylist, Natasha Archer, are also helping Markle when it comes to her fashion. The "Horrible Bosses" actress has made noticeable changes in her manner of dressing following her wedding to Prince Harry.

In fact, when Markle attended Prince Charles' garden party where she made her debut as an official royal, many felt that she dressed like the Duchess of Cambridge. Also, she wore stockings, a royal protocol which she used to snub.

"Kate has been on hand to help Meghan get that polished royal look as has her stylist, Natasha Archer, who is Kate's secret weapon in the style department," the source said to Vanity Fair. "Meghan now needs to find her own stylist so that she can curate her own look, but both Kate and Natasha have been very kind in helping her out in recent months."

Prince Harry and Markle are currently on leave from their royal duties for their honeymoon. They are expected to return in June for the Trooping the Colour celebration.

Photo: Getty Images/Steve Parsons