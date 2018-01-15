Queen Elizabeth II made some surprising revelations about her coronation in a TV documentary.

The monarch celebrated her 65th anniversary of coronation by giving into a rare interview. The TV documentary aired on Sunday where Queen Elizabeth II shared more details about her coronation ceremony in 1953, Vanity Fair reported.

During the interview, Queen Elizabeth II reunited with the St. Edward's crown that she only wore once in her six-decade reign. She confessed that the headgear encrusted with 440 precious and semi-precious is heavy and that it is impossible to tell where the front and back is.

In addition, the queen was presented with the Imperial Crown, which she wore at a different point of the ceremony and has worn for most state openings of parliaments. The monarch got giddy and showed her favorite way of wearing the crown as she spans it to show her favorite gem, the Black Prince's Ruby.

The interview was crafted to reserve reverence and respect for the medieval coronation traditions. However, the monarch dropped her pretense and confessed that the crowns are heavy and could break one's neck.

"You can't lean down to read your speech. You have to bring [the speeches] up. Because if you did your neck would break and it would fall off," Queen Elizabeth II said. "Nothing like that is comfortable."

King George VI was so determined to make Queen Elizabeth II a queen. In fact, he asked her to write a complete review of his coronation, which she personally witnessed when she was just 11 years old.

"I thought it all very, very wonderful and I expect the Abbey did too," Queen Elizabeth II wrote. "The arches and the beams at the top were covered in a sort of haze of wonder as Papa was crowned, at least I thought so."

As a child, the monarch got candid and was honest enough to admit that she eventually found the ceremony boring. "At the end, the service got rather boring as it was all prayers. Grannie and I were looking to see how many more pages to the end, and we turned one more and then I pointed to the word at the bottom of the page and it said 'Finis'. We both smiled at each other and turned back to the service."

In related news, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Nov. 20. The palace had released a series of photo for the celebration. The royals including Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry also gathered together for a special dinner.

