Queen Elizabeth II was shocked during her first visit to Prince William and Kate Middleton at their country house in Norfolk.

The Queen has a great relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. In fact, she gave them Anmher Hall as a wedding gift. However, she was shocked when she visited the couple at the place for the first time.

An insider told life and style reporter Francesca Specter of Express that Her Majesty "couldn't get her head around" considering the amount of time the royal couple spends socializing in their kitchen.

"When the Queen visited the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Anmer Hall for the first time, she couldn't get her head around the fact the kitchen is the main base for them," the insider said. "For the Queen, she can't stand that because she is used to having a set room for that sort of thing."

The source added that the 92-year-old monarch never goes down to the kitchen when she's at Balmoral because "in her mind, that is where all the kitchen staff work." The Queen's reaction shows the different life that Prince William and Middleton practice compared to her.

The Duke and Duchess have their kitchen as their "main hub" because it leads into their dining room. The couple is deemed "very modern - not like old times."

In addition, Prince William and Middleton have a fewer staff compared to the Queen and Prince Charles.

"Of course, they have their help: the nanny and the housekeeper," the source continued. "However, they don’t have the same level of staff as Prince Charles or the Queen. There are no footmen or butlers working in their home."

In related news, Queen Elizabeth II was spotted out and about on Wednesday to watch the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the private grounds of Windsor Castle. The Queen was seen smiling as she cheered on her horse, Sparkler, in the Flat Ridden Sport Horse event.

Queen Elizabeth II's sighting came just a week prior to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding. She is expected to attend the nuptials but might skip the evening reception.

There are rumors that the Queen will also give the newlyweds a new title – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. That 's not all, she may also give them the York Cottage, as a wedding present.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson