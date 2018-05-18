Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly not happy with Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles' wedding.

The Prince of Wales and Camilla's romance did not receive a warm support from the public, including the Queen. In fact, when they wed, the monarch's actions showed "unconscious gesture of rejection," according to a body language expert.

"Charles and Camilla's wedding was a more modest affair and there were fewer distress signals on display. Charles has finally married the woman he loves," Dr. Peter Collette said. "But the event is not without its tensions. When the couple emerges there appears to be some indecision about what is going to happen next. Then we see the Queen exposing her tongue."

"This is an unconscious gesture of rejection. It's what we do when we disapprove of something and want symbolically to push it away," the expert explained. "It's a feature the Queen is displeased – either about the arrangement or about the wedding itself."

Her Majesty was initially against Prince Charles and Camilla's romance. In fact, according to Tom Bower in his book "Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles," there was a cold war among the royal family due to the Prince of Wales affair with Camilla.

The Queen was so displeased with Camilla that she didn't want to see her at any royal function or talk about her. The writer also claimed that at one point Queen Elizabeth II called Prince Charles' second wife "wicked woman" and added "I want nothing to do with her."

Prince Charles and Camilla's relationship was filled with love but the public hated it. Princess Diana won their support after the People's Princess revealed her troubled marriage in her infamous Panorama interview in 2005. "There were three of us in the marriage so it was a bit crowded," she said.

Camilla worked her way up to win the public's support. She and Prince Charles plotted a scheme to redeem their reputation. Prince Charles had Penny Junor wrote a sympathetic book about Camilla. The Duchess of Cornwall also hosted a fundraiser event for the National Osteoporosis Society to transform her image from royal mistress to a suitable wife for the next king.

Prince Charles and Camilla did not stop there. According to Bower, she also worked with Mark Bolland to "demythologise Diana by portraying her as a manipulative hysteric." But for the "Rebel Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles" author, Camilla's wisest action was "to keep her mouth shut."

Photo: Getty Images/Rota-Pool