Queen Elizabeth II stepped out over a week before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding.

The monarch is popular for her love for horses. On Wednesday, Queen Elizabeth II was seen in the private grounds of Windsor Castle to witness the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

She dressed casually in a pale blue cardigan, open-necked white blouse and tweed skirt. She looked relaxed and was visibly enjoying the show.

In one photo shared by Town & Country, Her Majesty was seen smiling as she cheered on her horse Sparkler in the Flat Ridden Sport Horse event. The queen's horse finished the race in fifth place. Queen Elizabeth II was later seen carrying a pink ribbon.

The queen reportedly raked $9.4 million from her horses. In fact, she ranked 11th among the most successful owners of racing horses.

Prince William and Prince Harry's grandmother's best years in this business was in 2016 when her horses made $784,050. However, the majority of the earnings were spent on the training of the horses.

Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly very hands-on with her horses. She visits the Royal Stud at Sandringham in Norfolk where her horses are foaled. Her daily routine also includes reading the Racing Post every morning.

John Warren, the queen's racing adviser believes that she has a bright future in her hobby. In fact, if she was not a queen, she would probably make a "wonderful trainer."

"She has such an affinity with horses and is so perceptive," Warren said about Queen Elizabeth II.

Aside from horses, the queen loves dogs, especially corgis. In April, the 92-year-old royal mourned the death of Willow, the last surviving corgi she personally bred.

Monty Roberts, a California cowboy, who served as the queen's adviser for her dogs and horses for over 25 years offered her a young puppy when she lost a dog in 2012. However, the monarch reportedly declined because she is getting older and doesn't want to leave young dogs behind.

"But she didn't want to have any more young dogs. She didn't want to leave any young dog behind. I understood we would discuss it further at a later date," Roberts said. "Well, we never did, and I have no right to try to force her into continuing to bring on young puppies if she doesn't want to."

Queen Elizabeth II will be attending Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding on May 19 at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. However, she might skip the evening reception.

Photo: Getty Images/Dan Kitwood