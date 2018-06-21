Meghan Markle has learned a lot of things from Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen and the Duchess of Sussex visited Chester last week. According to an expert, Queen Elizabeth II invited Markle for the said trip to be a guiding hand to her new granddaughter-in-law. According to a body language expert, Markle's learning from Her Majesty is apparent.

"There are three clear body language signals that the training she has had is paying off," Judi James told Express.

According to James, Markle's handshake has improved after her trip with the Queen. "Her trip with the Queen seems to have modified her handshaking techniques, with the increased distance plus the softer looking grasp being very much a signature ritual of the Queen," she explained.

"Meghan normally dives in close with a firmer grip but with her wrist bent downward like this she's clearly learnt how to survive the thousands of handshakes involved in royal life," the expert continued.

James also noticed the subtle steering gestures that Markle did without looking dominant. As Markle motions to the trophy, she holds one arm to ensure that the guests stand close for the photos. According to James, this is a technique that Kate Middleton has mastered and Markle is doing great at it, too.

James also added that Markle has learned Camilla's gracious handclasp. "Meghan uses this waist-high clasp with fingers pointing sideways and down in a very elegant and gracious-looking default pose," she explained. "It looks utterly regal and is a signature look of Camilla's."

In related news, on Monday, Thomas Markle Sr., shocked the world when he finally agreed to do a TV interview. During his appearance on ITV's "Good Morning Britain," many were surprised with her revelations. A number believed that his interview rocked the palace.

During Thomas' interview, he leaked his conversation with Prince Harry about Donald Trump. He also revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to be parents and are already working to have kids which didn't sit well to many.

"I can't imagine that Meghan is anything other than horrified that he has told the world that she is desperate for a baby and that they are trying to make a baby," said Angela Levin. "I don't know if he would know about the second part but it is a really terrible thing to say. I don't know him but, I think he is perhaps somebody who puts himself first and his daughters needs second."

​ Photo: Getty Images/Leon Neal