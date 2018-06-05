Queen Elizabeth II is taking on more royal engagements this year, and she is set to attend one with Meghan Markle.

According Write Royalty, the Queen's workload has increased by 25 percent compared to the previous year. Her Majesty has already completed 125 engagements so far. But Prince Charles topped the chart with 83 events in May alone.

Queen Elizabeth II will continue with her official duties. In fact, she just invited Meghan Markle to their first official royal outing together, People reported.

The Queen and the Duchess of Sussex will step out together on June 14 to visit Chester, which is about 165 miles northwest of London. Markle will accompany Queen Elizabeth II as she officially unveils a new bridge in Widnes, Cheshire and open the Storyhouse Theatre. They will then sit down for lunch at Chester's Town Hall.

The royal engagement includes several stops in the area throughout the day and is often called "away day" for the royals. It will be the first time that Markle will join the Queen on her own.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Markle's portrait was recently seen in the audience room of the Queen's residence in London. Queen Elizabeth II apparently replaced Princess Anne and husband Timothy Laurence's picture with that of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's. However, Princess Anne and Laurence's portrait was still in the room. It was moved to the left of the lamp.

Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly very supportive of Markle. Her former assistant private secretary is reportedly set to teach the new duchess the royal protocol and help her address the people around her.

According to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, Queen Elizabeth II and Markle share the same work ethic. He also said he believes the monarch admires the former "Suits" star's hard work.

"She has a work ethic which she has always had," Fitzwilliams told Express. "I suspect one of the reasons the Queen welcomed the marriage was that she admired this and saw not only how happy Meghan could make Harry but how committed she was to the causes she believed in and how hard work had led to her becoming a star."

Prince Harry and Markle are away for their honeymoon in a secret location. The couple is expected to return in a couple of days for Trooping the Colour celebration in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's birthday.

Photo: Getty Images/Jonathan Brady