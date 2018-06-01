The rumors claiming the next-generation iPhone SE or iPhone SE 2 will come with a display notch just won’t die down. And it’s because more and more leaks appear to be strongly suggesting at the addition of the new display feature.

AppleInsider reported Thursday that it has spotted another questionable leak that once again claims the presence of a notch on top of the iPhone SE 2’s display. The leak refers to a screen protector that is allegedly designed to fit the unannounced iPhone SE sequel.

Based on the leaked image shared by parts leaker Sonny Dickson on Twitter, the screen protector for the new iPhone SE has a cutout atop the display that is believed to accommodate the TrueDepth camera system.

The photo shows the alleged iPhone SE 2 screen protector beside the screen protector for the iPhone X, and the two look very similar except for their sizes. The iPhone X has a 5.8-inch display, while the iPhone SE sequel is rumored to still come with a 4-inch screen.

A closer look at the side-by-side comparison will tell that the cutout on top of the alleged iPhone SE 2 screen protector is narrower. If Apple were to really debut a new iPhone that works with the leaked screen protector, then it’s safe to assume that the next-generation SE will have a modified TrueDepth camera module — either one with reduced features, or one with modified sensors.

Then again if Apple were to modify the components of the notch, then it’s unlikely for the upcoming iPhone SE successor to really have the TrueDepth sensor that enables the Face ID biometric authentication technology. This could be a good thing though since the iPhone SE is marketed toward those who do not want to spend a lot on an iPhone, but prefers the iOS operating system over Android.

This wasn’t the first time that a leaked accessory hinted at the presence of a notch on the display of the highly anticipated iPhone SE 2. Last month, case maker Olixar created a render of a supposed iPhone SE sequel with its screen protector. Both the phone and the protector suggested the inclusion of the notch in the next-gen SE.

Apple hasn’t confirmed anything about the iPhone SE’s rumored successor so far. So it’s still best to remain skeptical for now.

Photo: Reuters/Anindito Mukherjee