New shocking allegations have emerged against R&B singer R. Kelly, after an ex-girlfriend accused the entertainer of keeping a "sex dungeon," where he reportedly groomed her and other women to become his "sex pets," including one victim who may have been as young as 14-years-old when she was supposedly "trained."

According to The Guardian, in the documentary "R Kelly: Sex, Girls and Videotapes," the singer's former girlfriend, Kitti Jones, revealed that during their two-year relationship which began in 2011, he tried to "groom" her and even forced her to have sex with both him and other women in what she referred to as a "sex dungeon."

One incident in particular Jones referred to involved a woman she said Kelly told her he'd been "grooming" since she was just 14.

"I was introduced to one of the girls, that he told me he 'trained' since he was 14, those were his words. I saw that she was dressed like me, that she was saying the things I'd say and her mannerisms were like mine. That's when it clicked in my head that he had been grooming me to become one of his pets. He calls them his pets," she said.

In addition, she claimed he made the woman, whose age at the time of the incident was not revealed, perform oral sex on her in a demeaning way, by having her crawl on the floor towards her.

Photo: Daniel Bocarzski/Getty Images

"He said, 'This is my f*****g pet, I trained her,'" Jones recalled. "'She's going to teach you how to be with me.'"

Jones also claimed Kelly was "very abusive, physically, mentally, verbally. I think he gets some sort of satisfaction within himself, knowing that he's taking control over other people."

Kelly's ex-manager, Rocky Bivens, also spoke out in the documentary, claiming he had been present at the alleged secret wedding between Kelly and fellow R&B star, Aaliyah, who was reportedly 15 at the time. Kelly has previously denied that the two had ever married.

Jones, as well as other women, have spoken out against the singer before, telling BuzzFeed News in 2017 that he had "brainwashed" a series of women into a cult-like setup, and that this cult of women was required to have sex with him. They also accused him of controlling every aspect of their lives, including the clothing they wore and when they could use the bathroom or their phones.

Kelly has previously denied all claims against him but has not addressed what was said in the new documentary. In 2008, he was found not guilty of child pornography charges after he was accused of filming and photographing sexual encounters with a 14-year-old girl.