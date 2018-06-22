It’s just about time for the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards, which means fans will get the chance to celebrate some of most the talented artists they have been listening to on the popular radio station for the past year.

The night is sure to be full of unforgettable moments and mesmerizing performances that shouldn’t be missed. Luckily for those who didn’t get an invite to this year’s award show, there are other ways music lovers can watch the big night unfold.

The Radio Disney Music Awards will air on Saturday at 8 p.m. EDT on the Disney Channel. For those who can’t watch the big event on television, there are a few apps that can be used to live stream the show. Fans can view the program from the Radio Disney app, the DisneyNOW app or from the Radio Disney website.

When the night kicks off, music lovers can expect to see performances from Meghan Trainor, Charlie Puth, Ludacris, Maddie Poppe, Carrie Underwood, Echosmith and more.

Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson will also take the stage to perform a medley of her hit songs and receive the RDMA “Icon” Award. After winning “American Idol” in 2002, the singer has been the voice behind hit songs like “Miss Independent,” Since You’ve Been Gone” and “Love So Soft.”

Clarkson will be honored for both her long-running career and music, which are appreciated by generations of Radio Disney fans.

Janet Jackson will also take home a major award at the 2018 RDMAs. The singer will be honored with the inaugural Impact Award for her powerful influence in the entertainment and music industry.

Throughout her lengthy career, Jackson’s talent has been both recognized and awarded. Not only is the “Rhythm Nation” artist a six-time Grammy Award winner, but she has also won a Golden Globe Award and received one Academy Award nomination, as well as two Emmy nominations.

Although the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards will take place on Friday at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, fans will have to wait until Saturday to watch the fun night unfold on television.

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images