Rafael Nadal is ready to return to action at the Wimbledon Championships after taking some time off following his win at the French Open earlier in the month.

The Spaniard is following the same schedule as 2017 by taking a break after the clay court season before returning to play the third Gran Slam of the year at SW19 in London. However, this year he was scheduled to play the Fever-Tree Championships at the Queen’s Club but pulled out due to fatigue.

Nadal began training on grass at his hometown in Mallorca last week and had a slight injury scare when he went down after twisting his ankle. But it was just a minor knock and he revealed he is ready to return with his confidence high going into Wimbledon.

The 11-time French Open winner was happy after getting back to his best following an injury plagued start to the season that saw him miss three months between January and March with a hip injury. He returned for the clay court season in April and went on to win four titles in the five tournaments he entered.

Nadal is certain his performance on clay will help him going forward, but admits the new surface along with draw he receives at Wimbledon will play a crucial role in determining how far he can progress at SW19.

Photo: THOMAS SAMSON/AFP/Getty Images

The 32-year-old lost to Gilles Muller in the fourth round in 2017, but despite the early exit, Nadal said he has good memories as he was playing at a good level. He will be hoping he can progress further in 2018.

“I played very well on clay and it always helps,” Nadal said, as quoted on Tennis World USA. “Then you have to consider the Wimbledon court that is very special and the draw is very important as well.”

“It was a very intense clay-court season and my body needed a little bit of rest. ... As I always say, drastic surface changes are not good for my body, although sometimes you have to do it because there isn't any other solution,” he explained. “It's a tournament where you never know how things go', Nadal warned, 'even if I have good memories from last year. I lost (to Gilles Muller in the fourth round) but I was playing at a very good level.”

Nadal is expected to play a couple of exhibition matches to better his match fitness ahead of the start of Wimbledon on July 2. The Spaniard, who has just 180-points to defend on grass this season, can retake the world number one ranking from Roger Federer if he goes past the quarterfinals.

The Swiss ace, however, looks to be back to his best after skipping the entirety of the clay court season. He won the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart last week and is now in the final of the Gerry Weber Open in Halle. Federer is the overwhelming favorite to pick up his ninth Wimbledon title.