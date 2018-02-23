A club in Staten Island, New York City, cancelled the performance of American rapper 6ix9ine, following reports about the rapper’s criminal history of child sex abuse.

According to a report by Advance, the manager of the Ever Ultra Lounge, identified only as Brian, said Thursday evening that the rapper’s show was cancelled after an earlier report talked about his criminal sex abuse record.

“What he [6ix9ine] did was disrespectful to women,” said Brian.

The report said 6ix9ine, who also went by the names Teka$hi69 and Tekashi69, was invited for a 10-minute performance at the club in Rossville on March 2.

Brian also said although the event, which was promoted online by a person from the Trap Club as the “hottest teen party in the U.S.” is permitted to go on, it is still not clear as to what will happen to the event.

The promoter of the event might lose out a lot of money, the report said.

“He's [Promoter] upset because he's out a lot of money,” said Brian.

In an earlier report, Advance said 6ix9ine, whose given name was Daniel Hernandez, was scheduled to perform at the club early next month. However, the event ran into a controversy after some parents found out that the rapper had confessed to posting a video of him and another man taking part in sexual activities with a 13-year-old minor girl in 2015.

A former resident of Staten Island who knew some of the teens who were planning to attend the party said, “When I found it was a teen party, I could not believe it. In such a time for the #metoo movement, how is this acceptable for teenage girls? It makes no sense.”

According to the report, Brian said the venue for the performance was given on rent to a teen who booked 6ix9ine for the event.

Brian said “The guy [6ix9ine] is the hot thing right now.”

“We can't tell them who to book as the performer,” added Brian.

The promoter who booked the American rapper for the event said, “I had no knowledge of the charges.”

“6ix9ine is the hottest artist around. The kids love him and his music,” the promoter added.

The report said the name 6ix9ine might be a reference to a sexual activity. The rapper has different kinds of tattoos depicting the number 69 on his face and other parts of the body.

The Trap Club promoter, who sought anonymity, said a contract was signed with the rapper and the latter was already paid for his upcoming performance. However, the promoter did not say the amount 6ix9ine charged. The promoter also said 250 tickets were already sold.

“He's [6ix9ine] been selling out in other boroughs at teen events, and there have been no issues,” said the promoter.

In 2015, according to the allegations in a criminal complaint, 6ix9ine, 18 at the time, posted three videos on social media which showed him, another man named Taquan Anderson and a minor girl performing sex acts.

The complaint said that in the first video, the minor was seen doing oral sex with Anderson, who was 21 at the time, and 6ix9ine was seen doing a thrusting action with his pelvis while slapping her buttocks.

The second video showed the girl sitting on the rapper’s lap while Anderson poured liquid over the minor’s breasts and then grabbing them, authorities said. The third video showed Anderson touching her private parts. These alleged incidents took place in Harlem in February 2015. According to a source, who had information regarding the incident, the minor girl was aged 13 at the time.

A spokesman for Manhattan district attorney’s office said 6ix9ine had pleaded guilty to using a child in a sexual performance. The rapper himself reportedly said, “That is me on all the videos.”