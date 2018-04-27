The Toronto Raptors travel to Washington to face the Wizards Friday night in Game 6 of their best-of-seven first-round matchup. The Raptors will be looking to close out the series, while the Wizards are looking to pull off a big upset by holding serve at home and then grabbing a win in Toronto in Game 7.

The eighth-seeded Wizards fell to 0-2 in the series before knotting it all up with two straight home wins. However, a strong fourth quarter from the Raptors in Game 5, highlighted by an impressive scoring display from DeMar DeRozan, put Toronto one win away from a trip to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Wizards forward Otto Porter is questionable for Game 6 with a lower left leg contusion. Head coach Scott Brooks said Porter, who has averaged 10 points per game in the series, will be needed to carry more of a scoring load.

Raptors point guard Fred Van Vleet, who anchored Toronto’s league-best bench unit all season, has been limited to a mere three minutes in the series due to a shoulder injury. He is officially questionable for the game.

The Raptors may need another strong effort from center Jonas Valanciunas. The 25-year-old Lithuanian was on the bench for the fourth quarter in the first four games of the series, but in Game 5 head coach Dwane Casey called on Valanciunas, who helped Toronto outscore Washington 29-20 in the final quarter of a 108-98 win.

Photo: Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Raptors have not lost three games in a row this season but face a tough test in Game 6. The Wizards finished with a 23-18 record at Capital One Arena and outscored the Raptors by a total of 27 points in Game 3 and Game 4.

The Wizards backcourt of John Wall and Bradley Beal have combined to average 58 points a game. Washington has also received a solid effort from forward Mike Scott, who has shot 67.4 percent from the field.

Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Network: ESPNews/NBA TV

Livestream: WatchESPN

Prediction: Expect some inspired play from the Wizards on their home court and facing elimination, with another strong performance on the boards. But the Raptors will likely look shoot better than the 43 percent they posted in Game 4 in Washington. DeRozan will be on his game and that might be enough to earn a tight win.

Raptors by 7 points