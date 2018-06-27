A distinctive alligator is missing after someone allegedly set fire to a reptile farm in Florida last week. Snowball, an extremely rare white alligator belonging to a former reality TV star, is missing and is believed to have been stolen after many other animals at the reptile repository were killed in what police believe was arson.

Animal Crossings of Florida Inc. located in Sumter County, Florida, was described as a “total loss” after the fire last Friday evening, according to the Ocala Star-Banner. The building housed dozens of reptiles for use by conservation exhibitors and was owned by Stephen and Robbie Keszey. The two men were formerly the stars of Discovery Channel’s “Swamp Brothers” program.

When the flames subsided, investigators found 43 dead alligators and crocodiles. Snowball, on the other hand, was gone. The Swamp Brothers used their Facebook page to provide extensive details on the incident and ask for information from anyone who might know what happened.

Please help us find Snowball share and repost thank you Burglary / Grand Theft / Animal Cruelty / Arson







On Friday June 22, 2018, at 8:30 p.m., the Sumter County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported... https://t.co/LabURPFp3L — SWAMP BROTHERS (@KeszeyBrothers) June 26, 2018

Snowball is reportedly worth around $100,000, according to CBS Miami. However, Robbie Keszey said Snowball’s presence as an educational tool and children’s entertainer is what makes the white alligator special. The brothers use Snowball to teach kids to accept each other’s differences to discourage bullying.

“You look at Snowball and say he’s cool, but I bet the other alligators look at him and say he’s gross,” a Keszey brother said, per the Star-Banner. “There’s no reason to pick on anybody.’”

Photo: Charly Triballeau/AFP/Getty Images

Snowball is truly different as the gator is one of only 10 of its kind in the world, according to the Star-Banner. Leucistic alligators are exceptionally rare as they are born without skin pigmentation and appear to have blue eyes. They are similar in appearance to albino alligators, but are not the same, according to the Audubon Nature Institute.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Department is offering rewards for anyone who has information about the suspected arson and burglary.