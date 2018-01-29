In a surprise comic segment during the 60th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night, several celebrities along with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton read passages from Michael Wolff's best-selling novel “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” as if it were a spoken-word album.

During the Grammys, host James Corden speculated that at the 2019 Grammy Awards, President Donald Trump would be the subject of a nominated spoken-word album.

Corden’s announcement led to a skit which featured celebrities auditioning to narrate the best-selling book by Wolff.

The spoof started with John Legend who read: “Trump won't read anything. He gets up halfway through meetings with world leaders because he is bored.”

Next came American singer and actress, Cher, who read: “His comb-over: a product called 'Just for Men.'"

American rapper Snoop Dogg too read out a few lines from the book as violins played in the background: "Trump did not enjoy his own inauguration. He started to get angry and hurt that stars were there to hurt him and embarrass him."

Next was Cardi B who stopped midway while reading the passage and said: “Why am I reading this s---?"

DJ Khaled picked up on Cardi B’s changes to the reading and added some of his signature interjections. "Another one! It's DJ Khaled," he said as party horns blared.

But the biggest surprise was when Clinton made an appearance and read a few lines from the controversial book. “One reason why he liked to eat at McDonald's: Nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely premade," she read aloud.

Photo: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez

As soon as Clinton’s recital went viral, several Twitter users commented and shared their opinion.

A twitter user named Remove Trump Now wrote: “Hillary Clinton reading an excerpt from Fire and Fury book is the best performance I've seen all night. #Grammys.”

Another user named Dr. Dena Grayson wrote: “Traditionally, revenge is a dish best served cold. In Trump’s case, revenge is better served *smoking hot* with #FireAndFury.”

On the other hand, there were several users who did not appreciate Clinton’s appearance on the award show and her reading the excerpts from the book.

Nikki Haley, the United States ambassador to the United Nations also tweeted saying that some people just love music without the politics being thrown in it.

Donald Trump Jr. too did not hold back while tweeting about the moment. He called Clinton’s act as a consolation prize for losing the 2016 presidential elections.

However, several Twitter users enjoyed Clinton’s Grammy award cameo but they eagerly waited for Trump to make a comment on it.

Wolff’s best-seller has been creating a storm in the market ever since it was released. According to a report in the Hollywood Reporter, the book has so far sold more than 1.7 million copies.