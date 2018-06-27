“Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Kenya Moore had some explaining to do after fans began believing she confirmed the gender of her unborn child. By commenting on a photo shared by Kandi Burruss, the former beauty queen appeared to reveal she was having a baby boy.

Months after Moore and husband Marc Daly married in June 2017, the star was photographed visiting a fertility clinic. By the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10 reunion, the 47-year-old announced she was pregnant with her first child.

Chatter about Moore carrying a baby boy started on Wednesday when Burruss shared an Instagram photo of herself touching her friend’s baby bump. “I ran into my baby momma at the airport! @thekenyamoore I’m so excited for you!!!! Can’t wait to see #BabyDaly,” she captioned the picture.

Moore then expressed her excitement about the surprise run-in and referred to the baby as a male. “Hehehehe I literally rolled out of bed to catch this flight! Love u and #babydaly can’t wait to meet his auntie,” she wrote in the singer’s comment section.

Photo: Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

After receiving well wishes about being pregnant with a baby boy, Moore told fans she actually wasn’t sure what she was having. “Meant to say his/her auntie my doctor calls all babies ‘boys’ so not a reveal folks. We are choosing to wait to know the gender when they are born,” the former Miss USA explained.

Similar to her marriage with Daly, Moore hasn’t revealed many details about her pregnancy, but she has shared glimpses of her baby bump on social media. On June 4, the reality star posted an emotional message featuring a video from her ultrasound.

“My heart is overwhelmed by all the kindness and well wishes many of you have sent our family. I felt compelled to share this video of one of our early ultrasounds when I saw my baby’s heart beating for the first time. I cried like a baby myself! I couldn’t believe this miracle was growing inside me,” she wrote.

While Moore has made a career out of sharing her personal life in front of cameras, it is unclear whether she and her pregnancy will be featured on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 11 when it premieres on Bravo.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images