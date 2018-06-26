Fans will be delighted to know that production for “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 11 is finally underway. However, the may not be thrilled to learn cast member Kenya Moore was noticeably absent from a recent group trip, amid rumors she has been fired from the Bravo series.

Moore first announced she and husband Marc Daly were expecting their first child together during the “RHOA” Season 10 reunion. Since then, the couple has since kept details about her pregnancy under wraps and has not shared the baby’s gender or due date.

On Monday, the former beauty queen’s fate on the show was called into question when NeNe Leakes shared an Instagram photo of herself and several other cast members enjoying themselves in Miami.

“Thank you to my girls for coming down to Miami and supporting my comedy show, the opening of Swaggalicious and checking on Gregg! Love y’all @cynthiabailey10 @porsha4real @marlohampton @evamarcille @kandi #RHOA11 @novikovmiami PS: Kandi had to bounce out to the airport right before we took this pic,” she captioned the photo.

Photo: Alex Martinez/Bravo

An eyewitness told Page Six Moore was not seen with the group even though they filmed at the restaurant for several hours.

Earlier this month, Moore slammed various rumors alleging she was fired from the show and would only appear as a friend to a main cast member on the series.

“#FAKERHOANEWS .No one has EVER asked me to be a friend to show… .fact: I am THE housewife that has had THE highest rated episodes the past 3 seasons… even last year having missed 3 episodes,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

This is not the first time Moore’s spot on the show was rumored to be in jeopardy. In July 2017, production was reportedly pressuring the former Miss USA to feature her new marriage with Daly on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10, but the star refused to risk her marriage for the sake of ratings.

Although she was a main cast member last season, the network has yet to confirm whether Moore will be appearing in new episodes when the reality series returns to television.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 11 is reportedly expected to premiere later this year on Bravo.

Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images