Prince William will be visiting Israel this weekend for an official engagement. But there is another reason why he has agreed to become the first royal to head to the country.

Christopher Wilson, a royal expert for the Daily Mail, claimed that Prince William has agreed to go to Israel to please his grandfather Prince Philip.

“For it is in Jerusalem at Prince Philip’s mother, the former Princess Alice of Greece, lies in state. A strange resting place for a princess who was born at Windsor Castle and died in Buckingham Palace – but then she was a strange woman,” he wrote.

Wilson noted that Prince Philip was not allowed to attend his mom’s burial years ago. And it was only in 1994 that the Duke of Edinburgh had the chance to visit her resting place. Since then, Prince Philip has not set foot in Israel.

Prince Charles went on a side trip to visit Princess Alice’s resting place because he was also in Israel for an official engagement two years ago. This weekend will be Prince William’s turn to embark on a five-day visit to Jordan, Israel, and Palestine.

On the last morning of his tour, Prince William is expected to drop by his grandmother’s burial ground following a trip from the Mount of Olives above the Old City of Jerusalem to St. Mary Magdalene.

Wilson said that Prince William’s upcoming visit will be extra special for his grandfather, who had a complex and often unhappy relationship with his late mother.

“It’s something the old Iron Duke has never spoken about. To him, it would probably seem unmanly to confess an adoration for his mother, or to explain the circumstances of his fractured relationship,” he wrote.

Wilson concluded his lengthy article by saying that Prince Philip must be delighted with the fact that the government has allowed his grandson to visit Princess Alice’s resting place. After all, he may no longer be able to do so because of his age.

Photo: Reuters/Toby Melville