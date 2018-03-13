Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington’s upcoming drama series, “Little Fires Everywhere,” just found its home.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hulu had landed the series after the streaming channel went on a bidding war with other networks. “Little Fires Everywhere” is an adaptation of Celeste Ng’s book by the same title. Witherspoon and Washington will both star and executive produce the series.

The series will center on the intertwined lives of the Richardson family, as well as a mother and daughter duo who upend their lives. Liz Tigelaar will pen the script, executive produce and serve as showrunner for the series.

Joel Stillerman, Hulu’s chief content officer, released a statement on Monday expressing his excitement over landing “Little Fires Everywhere.”

“Celeste wove a beautiful, riveting story that spoke to all of us, and when we heard the vision of Reese, Kerry, and Liz have for the series, we knew immediately that we had to bring it to Hulu. We’re honored to bring this powerful story to the screen with Hello Sunshine, in their first studio project. This is exactly the type of compelling and culturally relevant content that embodies our Hulu Originals brand,” he said.

Witherspoon also released a statement on behalf of her production company Hello Sunshine.

“At Hello Sunshine, we strive to shine a light on female-driven stories that are rooted in inspiration, emotion and truth – all of which form the bedrock of Celeste Ng’s ingenious work. Hulu has a rich history of transforming groundbreaking literature into groundbreaking television, and we are confident that their talented team will use this story to spur a long-overdue dialogue around race, class, and what it means to be a mother,” she said.

“Little Fires Everywhere” will also serve as Washington’s follow-up role after she exits ABC’s “Scandal” as Olivia Pope. The actress has been part of the drama for the past seven seasons. “Scandal” is expected to wrap up this spring, and it airs every Thursday on ABC at 9 p.m. EST.

The award-winning actress is also excited to be part of Hulu’s new show. “As an actress, I am floored to have the opportunity to work alongside Reese Witherspoon…” she said.

Photo: Getty Images/Ethan Miller