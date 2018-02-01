Apple started selling refurbished models of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus on its online store on Thursday, MacRumors first spotted.

The listings come after the initial release of the iPhone 7 in September 2016, and months after the company launched the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X.

iPhone 7 Refurbished Prices

The refurbished models are sold in three capacity options for the iPhone 7: $499 for the 32GB model, $589 for the 128GB version and $679 for the 256GB iPhone.

The refurbished iPhone 7 Plus models are being sold for: $599 for the 32GB version and $689 for the 128GB model. The Apple online store does not currently have 256GB iPhone 7 Plus models available.

The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus devices are available in Black, Jet Black, Gold, Silver and Rose Gold.

The prices for the refurbished versions are a bit lower than original prices for brand-new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus models. Apple currently sells new iPhone 7 units at $549 for the 32GB model and $649 for the 128GB version. New iPhone 7 Plus models are priced at $669 for the 32GB version and $769 for the 128GB device.

Apple says it tests and certifies all of its refurbished products. The refurbished iPhones also come with a one-year warranty, as well as a brand new battery and new outer shell.

iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus Features

The iPhone 7 and 7 Plus are waterproof, unlike their predecessors. Both devices feature Retina HD displays with LCD screens and the A10 Fusion chip.

The iPhone 7 comes with a 12MP camera. The iPhone 7 Plus, which is bigger, features 12MP wide-angle and telephoto cameras, as well as Portrait mode. Both iPhones feature 4K video recording at 30 fps and 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps.

Refurbished iPhone 7 Vs. iPhone 8 Prices

The refurbished models could be a cheaper alternative than the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, which were released last September. Apple is selling the 64GB iPhone 8 model at $699 and the 256GB version at $849. The iPhone 8 Plus is selling at $799 for the 64GB version and $949 for the 256GB model. The refurbished 32GB iPhone 7 model costs nearly half of the 256GB iPhone 8 Plus model.

The iPhone 8 has similar features to the iPhone 7. The devices come with Retina HD displays and still feature the home button, unlike the $1,000 iPhone X. However, the iPhone 8 models support wireless charging, True Tone display and have a glass front and back. The iPhone 8 devices come with an advanced A11 Bionic chip.

Like its predecessors, the iPhone 8 has a 12MP camera and the 8 Plus has 12MP wide-angle and telephoto cameras. However, the iPhone 8 models can record 4K video at 24 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps and 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps or 60 fps.

The iPhone 8 models are available in Gold, Silver and Space Gray.