While some religious holidays always fall on the same day every year, many others depend on lunar calendar. Below is a list of religious holidays for the world’s major religions. Please note: Jewish, Baha’i and Islamic holidays begin at sunset the previous day.

Christian Holidays 2018:

Jan. 6: Epiphany

Feb 2: Candlemas

Feb 14: St. Valentine's Day

Feb. 14: Ash Wednesday

March 17: St. Patrick's Day

March 19: St. Joseph's Day

March 25: Palm Sunday

March 29: Maundy Thursday

March 30: Good Friday

April 1: Easter

April 2: Easter Monday

May 10: Ascension of Jesus

May 20: Pentecost

May 27: Trinity Sunday

May 31: Corpus Christi

June 29: Feast of Saints Peter and Paul

Aug. 1: Lammas

Aug. 15: The Assumption of Mary

Sept. 14: Holy Cross Day

Sept. 29: Michaelmas

Oct. 31: All Hallows Eve

Nov. 1: All Saints' Day

Nov. 2: All Souls' Day

Nov. 25: Christ the King

Nov. 30: St. Andrew's Day

Dec. 2: Advent

Dec. 6: St. Nicholas Day

Dec. 24: Christmas Eve

Dec. 25: Christmas

Dec. 28: Holy Innocents

Dec. 31: Watch Night

Jewish Holidays 2018:

Jan. 30: Tu B’Shevat

Feb. 28-March 1: Purim

March 30: Passover

April 28: Second Passover

May 2: Lag B’Omer

May 19-21: Shavuot

July 26: The 15th of Av

July 30: Fast of the 17th of Tammuz

July 31: Fast of Tish’a B’Av

Sept. 9-11: Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 18: Yom Kippur

Sept 23-30: Sukkot

Dec. 3-10: Chanukah or Hanukkah

Dec 22: December Solstice

Islamic Holidays 2018:

April 13: Lailat al Miraj

May 1: Lailat al Bara'ah

May 15: Start of Ramadan

June 10: Laylat al Qadr

June 14: Eid al-Fitr (End of Ramadan)

Aug. 20: Waqf al Arafa – Hajj

Aug. 21: Eid al-Adha

Sept. 11: Hijra (Islamic New Year)

Sept. 20: Ashura

Nov. 20: Milad un Nabi

Buddhist Holidays 2018:

Jan. 2 – Mahayana New Year

Feb. 8 – Nirvana Day

Feb. 15 – Parinirvana

Feb. 16 – Lunar New Year

March 15 – Magha Puja/Sangha Day

April 30 – Theravada New Year

May 22 – Hanamatsuri

May 29– Wesak or Buddha Day

July 27 – Asala/Dharma Day

Dec. 8 – Bodhi Day

Hindu Holidays 2018:

Jan. 14: Makar Sankranti/Pongal

Jan. 22: Vasant Panchami

Feb. 13: Maha Shivaratri

March 1: Holika Dahan

March 1-2: Holi

March 18: Gudi Padwa (Hindi New Year)

March 18: Ugadi (Kannada, Telugu New Year)

March 25: Rama Navami

March 31: Hanuman Jayanti

April 14: Puthandu (Tamil New Year)

April 14: Vaisakhi/Baisakhi/Vishu

April 15: Pohela Boishakh (Bengali New Year)

April 18: Akshaya Tritiya

May 15: Savitri Puja

July 14: Puri Ratha Yatra

July 27: Guru Purnima

Aug. 15: Nag Panchami

Aug. 24: Varalakshmi Vratam

Aug. 24: Onam

Aug. 26: Raksha Bandhan

Sept. 2: Krishna Janmashtami

Sept. 13: Ganesh Chaturthi

Sept. 17: Vishwakarma Puja

Oct. 8: Mahalaya Amavasya

Oct. 10-18: Navaratri

Oct. 19: Dusshera

Oct. 23: Sharad Purnima

Oct. 27: Karwa Chauth

Nov. 5: Dhanteras

Nov. 6: Diwali

Nov. 9: Bhai Dooj

Nov. 13: Chhath Puja

Nov. 23: Kartik Poornima

Dec. 18: Geeta Jayanti

Dec. 16: Dhanu Sankranti