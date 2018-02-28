Remy Ma has revealed her new leg of shows for this month of March. Meanwhile, her husband Papoose couldn’t help but compare her to a “precious jewel” in a social media post.

Remy Ma continues to tease her new shows that are coming up this month. The “All The Way Up” hitmaker took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce her March 17 concert at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. “Atlanta I’m coming and I’m having a special meet & greet for my #remymafia family,” she captioned the poster for the show she shared online.

A day before, Remy Ma also uploaded the same poster, but the text contained information for her March 16 concert at Irving Plaza in New York City. This wasn’t the first time that Remy Ma promoted her Big Apple concert however. She actually first announced the show a week ago, saying she’s prepared “dope surprises” for the attendees.

It’s very likely that Remy Ma will have Chris Brown as one of her guests since the two recently collaborated for a song titled “Melanin Magic.” The music video for the track was released on Valentine’s Day via iTunes, and it is part of the list of songs appearing on Remy Ma’s upcoming album “7 Winters & 6 Summers,” which also includes “Wake Me Up” — her collaboration with Lil’ Kim.

In a letter she also shared on Instagram last month, Remy Ma gushed about the inspiration behind her new track. “I wanted to make ‘Melanin Magic’ to remind you that you are black art.” Remy wrote in the letter. “Don’t let anyone tell you that you aren’t enough. You are smart and incredibly important. Be proud of your natural look and celebrate your hypnotizing beauty. Let your melanin skin shine bright!”

Meanwhile, Remy Ma’s husband Papoose has expressed how proud he is of his wife’s new song. He took to social media to not only promote “Melanin Magic,” but also to compare his spouse to a jewel. “A woman is the most Precious jewel! more precious than a ruby, emerald, diamond or Saphire [sic]. Each man has to take 1 woman & rise her above the rest … So she can show how precious she truly is,” Papoose captioned a clip from the music video.

Photo: Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Heron Preston x Tequila Avion