After being punished last year by the NBA for tampering with Paul George, the Los Angeles Lakers have received a $50,000 "anti-tampering" fine for comments team president Magic Johnson made about Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The league handed down the fine for an ESPN interview in which Johnson praised the Bucks forward for his prowess, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported Tuesday. In the segment, the Lakers president cheered the 23-year-old star, comparing his talents to himself and that of league superstars Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

"He's special. A man that can handle the basketball like he can and be a great -- he's probably the greatest athlete we have in the league today," Johnson told ESPN. "And then his understanding, his basketball IQ is off the chart. He not only can score for himself, but also he can pass that basketball like a point guard. So when you think about all the skills that he has, block shots, rebound, can put the ball on the floor, can score, can assist, can make the pass. We've never had anybody in the league like him. And also too, he's like the number one -- he's right up with LeBron, with KD and Steph [Curry] as the entertainer. He's an entertainer so people will go see him."

He continued: "With his ball-handling skills and his passing ability. He plays above the rim I never could do that. But in his understanding of the game, his basketball IQ, his creativity of shots for his teammates. That's where we [have the] same thing."

The Lakers received a $500,000 fine in August after the league found general manager Rob Pelinka had "inappropriate" talks with George's sports agent. Johnson also received warning about comments he made on"Jimmy Kimmel Live!” regarding George and the Lakers.

"We going to say hi because we know each other," Johnson told Kimmel. "You just can't say, 'Hey, I want you to come to the Lakers,' even though I'll be wink-winking like, 'You know what that means, right?'"