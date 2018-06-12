Capcom has finally released the first trailer and gameplay footage of the “Resident Evil 2” remake at E3 2018. The company also revealed that the game’s release date is on Jan. 25, 2019 and it will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox one and PC.

The “Resident Evil 2” remake comes with updated graphics built on Capcom’s RE Engine, the same game engine that powered last year’s “Resident Evil 7.” The trailer also confirms that the game will feature an over-the-shoulder style of gameplay that’s reminiscent of “Resident Evil 4,” “Resident Evil 5” and “Resident Evil 6.” The original PlayStation 1 “Resident Evil 2” featured tank controls with fixed camera angles.

Photo: Capcom

“This new world of ‘Resident Evil 2’ has been built from ground-up to provide a new perspective on the destroyed metropolis of Raccoon City, and tell the stories of two characters that have become cornerstones of the franchise: Leon S. Kennedy, a rookie cop having the worst first day on the job of his life, and Claire Redfield, a street-savvy college student searching for her brother, Chris,” Capcom said.

Capcom confirmed that “Resident Evil 2” will have two separate campaigns for Leon and Claire, just like the original. The announcement trailer and PlayStation’s E3 showcase for the game predominantly show the Raccoon City Police Department. Capcom says that the game will still let players meet characters, solve puzzles and explore the rest of Raccon City.

“The press and fan reaction to Resident Evil 2 when we said ‘We Do It’ in 2015 has been overwhelming. We want fans to see the reimagining of Resident Evil 2 not only captures the magic of the beloved original, but also expands it to deliver a richer experience with extended areas and story elements. The first look at E3 is just a taste of what’s to come,” producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi said.

Photo: Capcom

The “Resident Evil 2” remake has a playable demo on the E3 show floor at Capcom’s booth in the south hall. The demo will let players take control of Leon and explore the Raccoon City Police Department. “Resident Evil 2” is now available to preorder and it costs $59.99, according to Polygon.

The last remaster that Capcom released was the “Resident Evil HD Remaster,” which became the fastest-selling digital title in Capcom’s history in North America and in Europe, according to GameSpot. It seems likely that “Resident Evil 2” might break that record when it’s finally released on Jan. 25, 2019.

Photo: Capcom