Resolutions For 2018: 20 Quotes To Inspire You In The New Year
New Year means new you. It is the time to embark on a new journey. New Year is the time when there are a lot of new resolutions, fresh targets and life goals brewing everywhere. In order to celebrate this occasion, people send their greetings, wishes in the form of messages to one and all.
Whether you're planning on making a big change in 2018 or you don't really believe the idea of a resolution, there still are words of wisdom to help you celebrate the New Year.
Here are 20 inspirational and motivational phrases collected from Goodreads, BrainyQuote, and Happynewyear2018-wishes.com to guide you smoothly into 2018.
- "Make New Year's goals. Dig within, and discover what you'd like to have happen in your life this year. This helps you do your part. It is an affirmation that you're interested in fully living life in the year to come. Goals give us direction. They put a powerful force into play on a universal, conscious and subconscious level. Goals give our lives direction." ― Melody Beattie
- "If you asked me for my New Year resolution, it would be to find out who I am." ― Cyril Cusack
- "New Year's Day ... now is the accepted time to make your regular annual good resolutions. Next week you can begin paving hell with them as usual." ― Mark Twain
- “For last year’s words belong to last year’s language And next year’s words await another voice.” ― T.S. Eliot
- “We will open the book. Its pages are blank. We are going to put words on them ourselves. The book is called Opportunity and its first chapter is New Year’s Day.” ― Edith Lovejoy Pierce
- “New Year – a new chapter, new verse, or just the same old story? Ultimately we write it. The choice is ours.” ― Alex Morritt
- “A new you can still emerge from the old you.” ― Bamigboye Olurotimi
- “Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.” ― Oprah Winfrey
- “Every time you tear a leaf off a calendar, you present a new place for new ideas and progress.” ― Charles Kettering
- "Whatever it is you're scared of doing, do it. Make your mistakes, next year and forever.” ― Neil Gaiman
- “One resolution I have made, and try always to keep, is this: To rise above the little things.” ― John Burroughs
- “Follow your passions, believe in karma, and you won’t have to chase your dreams; they will come to you.” ― Randy Pausch
- “I think in terms of the day’s resolutions, not the year’s.” ― Henry Moore
- “What the New Year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the New Year.” ― Vern McLellan
- “Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin.” ― Mother Teresa
- “Think Big And Don’t Listen To People Who Tell You It Can’t Be Done. Life’s Too Short To Think Small.” ― Tim Ferriss
- “From New Year's on the outlook brightens; humor lost in the mood of failure returns. I resolve to stop complaining.” ― Leonard Bernstein
- "All of us every single year, we're a different person. I don't think we're the same person all our lives." ― Steven Spielberg
- "Thirty ways to shape up for [the new year] — number one: eat less; number two: exercise more; number three… What was I talking about? I’m so hungry right now." ― Maria Bamford
