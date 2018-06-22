After the video of a Raising Cane’s employee stirring tea with her forearm went viral on Facebook, the company put out a statement saying that all those responsible for such unprofessional behavior were fired.

The video was recorded at the fast food outlet in Kansas City, Missouri, which was established in October 2017. It was first uploaded on Snapchat and later on Facebook, where it went viral. By Thursday afternoon, it had been viewed over 700,000 times.

The clip shows a smiling Raising Cane's employee stirring a container of tea with her hand before pouring the contents inside a blender. The person who was recording the video was heard snickering off-screen.

The Facebook user who uploaded the video on the social media platform captioned it: “Don’t drink tea from Cane’s” and “She tryflin (Sic) cause (Sic) we don’t care no more.”

After learning about the existence of the video, the president and COO of the company, AJ Kumaran, announced that the company was taking action by immediately launching an investigation into the incident and had already fired the employee featured in the video and others who were responsible for the deplorable behavior.

Kumaran added that the entire portion of tea at the restaurant was discarded and the serving area was thoroughly sanitized.

The company issued the following statement regarding the incident to Fox4:

"At Raising Cane's, we take pride in what we do and work very hard to train our 19,000+ Crewmembers to uphold the highest standards, which our customers have come to expect from us. After reviewing the video of the isolated incident at the Tiffany Springs Restaurant, we are incredibly disappointed by the actions of these Crewmembers. We take the safety and quality of our food very seriously, and we will not tolerate any actions that compromise these standards. As soon as we were made aware of the incident, we took immediate action, including launching an investigation, terminating the Crewmembers and contacting local authorities to support their review of the incident. This is not who we are as a company, and we hold ourselves to a higher expectation. Moving forward, we will work to ensure additional training for all Crewmembers to reinforce how we expect our team to embody Cane's values in everything we do."

After being alerted to the situation, the Kansas City Health Department visited the restaurant Wednesday to issue a warning.

"The establishment had already taken action and addressed the situation. We just reiterated with a verbal warning that they need to adhere to the food code," said Bill Snook, spokesman for the health department, Kansas City Star reported.

Concerned customers who frequent Raising Cane's praised the company for taking swift action.

Tatiana Camacho, whose daughters love to visit the restaurant chain, said: “To video yourself doing it says that it was very purposeful. It looks like they’re enjoying being gross. I appreciate that [Kumaran] took action quickly and there weren’t any excuses because that was pretty inexcusable.”

“It’s not sanitary and people could get really sick from that because they don’t know where her hands have been,” Grant Martin, a former fast-food restaurant worker said.

Photo: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz