Mara and her team at Onira-Tech help prevent a terror attack in this week’s episode of “Reverie.”

According to the synopsis for Season 1, episode 5 of the NBC series, Defense Department official Monica Shaw (Kathryn Morris) seeks help from the team after a bombing kills dozens of people.

In a sneak peek from the episode, Monica tells Mara (Sarah Shahi), Charlie (Dennis Haysbert), Alexis (Jessica Lu), and Paul (Sendhil Ramamurthy) that someone calling himself Silas sent a video to the Defense Department 45 minutes after the bombing incident.

“Did we get your attention? Good,” Silas says in the video, “because the people of Doral County did not ask to be your dumping ground. You still bury your guns and ammunition here. You depleted uranium shell casings, now the ground water is poisoned. Dozens have died and more are dying every day.”

Silas wants the government to “pay reparations, relocate the townspeople, and clean up the site” or else he and his group will continue to wreak havoc.

Photo: NBC/Vivian Zink

After pointing out that the recent bombing is only the first in a series of attacks, Monica shares that the Defense Department has already called the FBI, the state and local police, and the NSA for help.

“But you can do something none of them can: talk to the only surviving eyewitness,” Monica tells the Onira-Tech team. “Her name is Denise Lang (Ashleigh LaThrop). She was one of the security guards in the lobby when the device went off. According to the surveillance footage, she and who appears to be Silas cross paths minutes before the explosion. She definitely saw him.”

After finding out that Denise is in a coma, Paul asked how exactly their team will be of help. “I’ll need you to go into her mind using the Reverie program to get an identification of Silas,” Monica says.

While Paul and Charlie both think that bringing Mara into the mind of Denise could be dangerous, the former hostage negotiator agrees to do the job after getting confirmation from Monica that more bombs are expected to go off.

In another sneak peek from the hour, Mara and meets Denise, who admits that she feels a little bit off. “I feel so weird,” Denise says. “Do you ever feel like you’re not in your in your own body?”

“Reverie” Season 1, episode 5, titled “Altum Somnum” airs Wednesday, June 27 at 10 p.m. EDT on NBC. Watch the sneak peeks below: