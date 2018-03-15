Eva Marcille may be new to the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10 cast, but the star seems to be easily fitting in with her co-stars--with the exception of Kenya Moore and Kim Zolciak.

Although the model recently admitted she has yet to meet the “RHOA” veterans, she had no problem shading Kenya and sharing how she really feels about Kim.

During a chat with Us Weekly, Eva, who is pregnant with her second child, revealed she has no relationship with Kenya, after the former beauty queen allegedly offended her.

“Yeah, she’s like coming for me and no one sent for her. I really don’t understand what it is,” she told the publication.

Eva explained that she has not been able to spend time with either of the Bravo cast members. “I haven’t been around Kenya and her husband … Or Kim,” Eva said.

“Yeah, they both scare me. Just to be completely honest they both scare me,” she added.

Although Eva isn’t in a rush to meet either woman, she revealed she understands why Kenya behaves differently around certain people, but also called out the former Miss USA winner for being immature.

“And I thought mean girls died in like high school like, I didn’t realize they were knocking on 50 but hey girl live your best … I thought like she’s on this whole other space you know … I get her irritation towards certain people that she’s had history with,” the “America’s Next Top Model” alum stated.

Due to her pregnancy, Eva admitted she has been hesitant about coming face to face with Kim and Kenya. “You know what, I’m not really friends with either of them,” she told Us Weekly.

“And because I’m pregnant I can’t have a cocktail yet so I would wait to, like, really interact with them when I can have a cocktail,” she added.

When Eva first joined the cast, there were rumors the model could replace Cynthia Bailey or Porsha Williams, who may not be asked to return for another season.

Although an official cast announcement has yet to be made, Eva appears to already be confident in her role as a guest on the show.

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EDT on Bravo.