It’s no secret “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10 stars Kim Zolciak and Kenya Moore have been unable to stand one another since Season 9. Fast forward to present day, what started out as a heated argument has turned into an all-out war in the latest season, and it was all because of John Legend tickets.

After the singer’s name was dragged into a feud during an episode of “RHOA,” the “Love Me Now” artist revealed he felt the ladies were wasting their time by hurling insults at one another.

During Thursday night’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, was featured as a guest as the “All of Me” singer sat in the studio audience.

Host Andy Cohen then rolled the clip of Kenya and Kim fighting over a tweet Kim sent to Teigen.

“@chrissyteigen sooo ur hubby is comin to ATL may19 & Kash is beyond OBSESSED w him! who does Brielle have to blow in order to meet him?? LOL,” Kim wrote to the model on May 3.

“Plz don’t blow anyone it’s not that good of a show. Jk it’s good but I'll get you tix without the oral,” Teigen later replied.

In the “RHOA” clip, Kim insisted the tweet was a joke between herself and the model. However, Kenya used the tweet during an argument to tell Kim to focus on pimping out her daughter for concert tickets rather than obsessing over Kenya’s marriage to her husband Marc Daly.

Later on, in a confessional, their Bravo cast member, Nene Leakes, revealed she has listened to Legend’s music and doesn’t believe his tickets are worth oral sex.

Cohen then asked Legend about his thoughts on what was said, and the singer revealed he wasn’t offended by Nene’s comment.

“I agree with her. I don’t think that going to my concert is enough to offer your daughter’s services in that way. I think she would really enjoy the show and I think it’s worth a few hundred dollars to get it on StubHub, but I don’t think it is worth that,” he told the host.

Meanwhile, Teigen revealed she was excited about her husband’ s name drop on the show. “I was so happy. I was absolutely thrilled because it almost went to actual blows over John tickets, it was so cool.”

Although Teigen admitted wanting to stick up for her friend, she revealed there was a good reason why she didn’t.

“I wanted to jump in and defend Kim like, ‘Yeah, we are friends, we text, and she came to the show, and we’re friendly,’ but I got scared. Honestly, I’m scared to jump into Atlanta fights,” she explained

“Everyone should want to come to my show. It’s a great experience, just don’t offer your daughter up for it,” Legend added.

While Legend was not keen on the idea of what fans may be willing to do for his tickets, he did admit he was “proud” he became part of a feud on the popular reality series.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10 airs Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.