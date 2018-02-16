The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10, episode 13 is still a few days away but cast member Porsha Williams couldn’t help but share some major spoilers about “Livin’ la Vida Loca.”

Not only will the Bravo episode touch on what started Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak’s epic fight, but it will also explore Porsha’s strained relationships with Kandi Burruss and Nene.

During an Interview with E! News, Porsha revealed the upcoming episode will be “crazy” due to the built-up tension among the cast. “Barcelona is crazy. For many, many different reasons that everybody will see. But it was a great experience,” she said.

“You’ll definitely see us having a good time. You’ll definitely see us acting up. You’ll definitely see us acting out of character, OK? In kinky ways and in fun ways. And in naughty ways,” Porsha teased.

Photo: Alex Martinez/Bravo

“One of the biggest fights that came out of Barcelona was Kim and Nene. That was pretty epic,” she said.

“That was the beginning of the war we’re in right now with those two,” she added.

Although the origins of their fight will be displayed on screen this weekend, Kim and Nene have been involved in a heated feud for several months, after Kim’s daughter, Brielle Biermann, posted a video of herself in Nene’s bathroom, where bugs were spotted crawling around.

Aside from Nene and Kim’s battle, the episode will also explore whether Porsha can fix her friendships with Nene and Kandi.

“I feel like with this trip, there are definitely lines drawn. So either we’re not going to be cool again—I, for myself, when I left the trip, I had made a decision,” she said.

“This relationship is where it’s going to be and I'm done with it or this relationship, I’m going to move forward. Whereas before, they were kind of in limbo. But when I leave this trip, I know pretty much where I stand with most people.”

Porsha confessed she managed to come to an understanding with one of her cast members. “The one good thing is that one of the relationships, actually, kind of comes together,” she said.

Although Porsha didn’t confirm which relationship she managed to mend, she previously hinted she and Nene are on good terms. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Porsha told a caller she wasn’t happy when she and Nene fought on camera.

“I didn’t get a chance to enjoy her like I wanted to. I was hoping we would just have our little argument and then I could enjoy her because that’s the thing you wanna do when you’re around her,” she explained.

“Even when we were arguing, I would be sitting there, and she would be laughing with somebody, and I’d be like, ‘Ha! Ha! Ha! Oh, wait, she’s not my friend.’ I wanna laugh with her, so I’m so glad -- well, oh, I can’t tell you that part,” Porsha said while receiving a side eye from host Andy Cohen, who thought she was revealing too much.

Fans will just have to wait for answers when “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 10 airs Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo.

Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images